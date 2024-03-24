Ethereum Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $413.41 billion and approximately $12.31 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $3,442.96 or 0.05158192 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00083894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00024577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00018083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00017506 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,074,261 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

