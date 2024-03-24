FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Covestor Ltd increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $2,617,640 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDS traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $447.46. 456,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,956. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.32. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.89.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

