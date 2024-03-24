Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires Shares of 112,000 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 112,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

EWJ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.82. 5,767,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,794,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

