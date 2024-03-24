Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 588.5% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PPG traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Wolfe Research began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price (down previously from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

