Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys 11,731 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,895 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.72. 181,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,245. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.55 and a 200-day moving average of $143.14. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $116.42 and a one year high of $179.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.02). Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

