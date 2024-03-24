Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Grows Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,407,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,329,416,000 after buying an additional 21,731,911 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,660,000 after buying an additional 18,984,092 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,522,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,215,000 after buying an additional 18,180,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after buying an additional 15,210,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.72.

PG&E Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PCG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,482,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,459,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

