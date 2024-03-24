Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 345.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.05. 2,202,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,671. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.92. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $68.20.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

