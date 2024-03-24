Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 652.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RRX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

RRX stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.21. 436,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,573. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -208.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -160.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total value of $320,719.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total value of $320,719.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,536.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,570 shares of company stock worth $892,301. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Articles

