Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lowered its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 32.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 60.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,183,000 after purchasing an additional 122,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,934,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT stock traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $479.34. 233,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $462.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.90. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $486.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gartner

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.