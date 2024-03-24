Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $6.63 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IEF traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $94.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,119,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,210,440. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.52.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

