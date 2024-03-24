Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,645 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 2.3 %

ADBE stock traded down $11.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $499.52. 5,413,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,779,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $576.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

