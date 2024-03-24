Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Raises Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the second quarter worth $30,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.23.

Hess Price Performance

HES stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.63. 2,708,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.19. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

