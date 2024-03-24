Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 10,426 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,360 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,040 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 76,081 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 57,815 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 18,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.57. 28,503,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,545,216. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $179.99 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

