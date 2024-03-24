First Financial Corp IN Sells 1,538 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Copart were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Copart by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,233 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,060,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Copart by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 604,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 296,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Copart by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 587,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,318,000 after acquiring an additional 213,425 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.41. 4,501,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,420,206. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.39.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,910,750. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

