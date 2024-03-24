First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,956 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 9.6% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $13,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after buying an additional 3,038,020 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 730,946 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 520.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 608,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,177,000 after purchasing an additional 510,574 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,747,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 927,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,119,000 after purchasing an additional 403,764 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FTSM stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $59.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.67. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.