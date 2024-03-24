First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,147,000 after acquiring an additional 969,819 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,285,000 after purchasing an additional 689,605 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,856,000 after purchasing an additional 557,879 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 498,456 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of RDVY traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $55.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,826. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.33. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.