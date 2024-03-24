FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Wingstop by 330.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $263.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.11.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING stock traded up $8.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $356.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,566. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $375.32. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.62, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.10.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

