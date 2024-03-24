FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 228 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

EFG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,824 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

