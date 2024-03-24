FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,062 Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,062 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Relx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 147.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RELX shares. Berenberg Bank cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Relx Stock Down 0.2 %

RELX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 603,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,134. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.77. Relx Plc has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Relx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

