FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,781 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.07. 28,437,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,381,952. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

