FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26,169,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,992,704. The company has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

