FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after purchasing an additional 282,728 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 660,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $73.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,579,530 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average is $68.04. The stock has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.