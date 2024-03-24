FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,303. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

