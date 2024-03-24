FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 72 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in NewMarket by 0.3% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 664,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,457,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,841,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NEU traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $625.86. 28,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,304. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $603.54 and its 200 day moving average is $536.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $348.11 and a one year high of $650.00.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $643.35 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 41.33%.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

