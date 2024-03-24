FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPHB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,034,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,406,000 after acquiring an additional 203,630 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,369,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 96,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 56,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after buying an additional 48,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.04. The company had a trading volume of 220,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,601. The company has a market capitalization of $746.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $63.15 and a 12-month high of $87.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.51.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.