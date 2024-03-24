FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 167 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.95. 1,426,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,879. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.