FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,985 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $68.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,300. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $69.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.47.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.