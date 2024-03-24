FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 19,119 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,119 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,645,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after acquiring an additional 911,053 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,798,000 after acquiring an additional 266,516 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,604,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.10.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

