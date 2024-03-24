FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,207,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,146,000 after purchasing an additional 484,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,094,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,780 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,492,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,400,000 after acquiring an additional 43,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,971,000 after acquiring an additional 132,460 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PLAY traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $60.94. 704,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $64.90. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 2.08.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

