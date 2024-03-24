Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $237.66 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $237.66 million and approximately $98,724.70 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00002372 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007554 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00026791 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00015981 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001664 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,794.24 or 0.99983528 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011912 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.62 or 0.00152107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Geegoopuzzle

GGP is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

