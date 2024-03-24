Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Stock Position Trimmed by HBW Advisory Services LLC

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2024

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOUFree Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.34% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of CLOU traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,272. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

(Free Report)

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.