Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Stock Position Trimmed by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.34% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of CLOU traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,272. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

