Godsey & Gibb Inc. Acquires 1,553 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises about 2.2% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $19,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $96.23. 657,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $203.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.49 and a 200 day moving average of $99.85.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Read Our Latest Report on NVS

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.