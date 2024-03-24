Godsey & Gibb Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,111,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,469,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,769,200,000 after acquiring an additional 125,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 6.9 %

NIKE stock traded down $6.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.86. The stock had a trading volume of 41,837,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,438. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.29.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

