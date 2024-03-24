Godsey & Gibb Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. owned about 0.13% of Alliant Energy worth $16,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 799,601 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 976,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after purchasing an additional 725,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3,199.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,283,000 after purchasing an additional 706,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,351,000 after purchasing an additional 696,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.67. 1,431,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,616. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton purchased 1,100 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

