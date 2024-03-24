Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $18.22 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,025 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 2.1% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $18,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 92,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:TD traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.71. 3,832,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

