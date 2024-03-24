Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $22.41 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 2.5% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $22,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $190.84. 3,988,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.41.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

View Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.