Godsey & Gibb Inc. Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,574 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 616,437 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $153,172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,148,253 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $285,318,000 after purchasing an additional 31,162 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.83. The stock had a trading volume of 75,580,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,103,592. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.26 and a 200-day moving average of $223.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $544.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

