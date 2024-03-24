Godsey & Gibb Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.94. 9,289,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,286,909. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22. The company has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

