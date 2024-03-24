Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 11,507 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,507 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $15,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $1,982,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,592.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,612,000 after acquiring an additional 389,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,432,000 after acquiring an additional 522,608 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,374,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,474. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

