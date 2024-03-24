Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 1,666 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,559 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 2.0% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,508. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $90.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,495,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,805,003. The company has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.26. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

