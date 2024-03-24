Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 2,467 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.32. 3,857,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,883,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.59%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

