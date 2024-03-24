Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 4,001 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.1% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $8,868,000. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 42.8% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $1,381,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.74. 15,037,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,247,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.26. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.