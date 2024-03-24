Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 53,920 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 53,920 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Corning worth $13,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Corning by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,104,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLW

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.