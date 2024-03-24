HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after buying an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,145 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,877 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,186,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,378,000 after purchasing an additional 223,449 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,614,000.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. 1,090,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.48. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $36.47.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

