HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $445.88. 1,008,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,300. The company has a market capitalization of $107.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $434.03 and a 200 day moving average of $438.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

