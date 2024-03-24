HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 201,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $908,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,581 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

