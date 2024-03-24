HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKKFree Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.41. 8,941,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,313,423. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.45.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

