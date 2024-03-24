HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $5.29 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,111 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 0.9% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,079,246.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 12,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.94, for a total transaction of $3,245,250.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,062,156.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $249,997.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,079,246.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,169,296 shares of company stock valued at $326,477,726. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $307.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,779,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,843. The stock has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.58 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.60.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus raised their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

