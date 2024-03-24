HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $154,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

GINN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,502. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.07.

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

