HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 262 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 471,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,581. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.